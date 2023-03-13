Bob Odenkirk, aka "Saul Goodman" coming back to SIUC to receive degrees

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A 1984 SIU graduate will be back on campus in early April to receive his degrees.
Bob Odenkirk, also known as "Saul Goodman" in hit shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul will be receiving two degrees during a ceremony on April 3, at 7 p.m. at Shryock Auditorium on the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale campus.
The first degree he will receive will be for his bachelor's degree he earned when he was a student. The second will be an honorary doctorate for 2020.
The SIU Foundation and the College of Arts and Media is hosting the free public event with a discussion and audience Q&A session after the presentation of his degrees.
“Bob Odenkirk is one of the bright stars in our vast Saluki universe,” Chancellor Austin Lane said. “We are so excited for him to be back on campus and share his experiences.”
“Being able to have someone like Bob Odenkirk speak to our classes is a truly unique experience for our students,” said Hong Cheng, dean of the College of Arts and Media. “When our most successful alumni engage with us in this way, it makes our college stronger and more robust.”
For more on this, you may find this on the SIU Foundation page here.