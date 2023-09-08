Board votes to permanently keep elementary students at Joppa Jr./Sr. High School

JOPPA, Ill. (WSIL) -- Elementary students at the Joppa-Maple Grove School District will be permanently staying at the Junior/Senior High School for the rest of the school year.
A board meeting was held on Thursday night where board members voted and approved to permanently keep the students at the Junior/Senior high school building.
This comes after a storm damaged the Maple Grove Elementary School in late August, leaving 112 students to relocate.
The storm damage caused roof damage and allowed rain to come into the building which also damaged their chiller. This then affected humidity and condensation in the building.
It was also noted that mold was also discovered in the elementary school building after the storm damage.
The school district also announced they were looking for donations for the students in the wake of the damaged school building.