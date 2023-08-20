 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with the
westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Benton Grade School going remote Monday after a fire

Benton Grade School w/Firetruck (Aug. 20, 2023)

BENTON, Ill. (WSIL) -- Students at Benton Grade School will spend Monday learning from home after a fire damaged the building's tech infrastructure.

Crews responded to an electrical fire at the school Sunday morning. School leaders say a fire broke out in the mechanical room that caused a power outage and shut down the school's safety and technology systems.

The school informed parents that Monday will be a remote learning day and hope to have kids back in the classroom by Tuesday. School officials plan to update parents on the situation Monday.

Parents and guardians will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch for students at the K-2 gym entrance between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. 

