Benton Grade School going remote Monday after a fire

BENTON, Ill. (WSIL) -- Students at Benton Grade School will spend Monday learning from home after a fire damaged the building's tech infrastructure.
Crews responded to an electrical fire at the school Sunday morning. School leaders say a fire broke out in the mechanical room that caused a power outage and shut down the school's safety and technology systems.
The school informed parents that Monday will be a remote learning day and hope to have kids back in the classroom by Tuesday. School officials plan to update parents on the situation Monday.
Parents and guardians will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch for students at the K-2 gym entrance between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.