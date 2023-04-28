45 southern Illinois students receive scholarships from Black Diamond Harley-Davidson

MARION, Ill. -- Nearly four dozen area high school students were awarded scholarships from Black Diamond Harley-Davidson.
This is the 14th straight year Black Diamond Harley-Davidson and local community colleges teamed up to provide $45,000 in scholarships to local southern Illinois high school students.
Each student was nominated and chosen by administrative staff members and faculty from their respective schools.
Each scholarship recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to go to their community college.
The scholarships are funded by Rodney Cabaness and Shad Zimbro, co-owners of Black Diamond, and the region's four community colleges.
Local students who received scholarships to attend John A. Logan College are:
• Carbondale High School: Kaneshia Porter
• Carterville High School: Trinity Roland
• Crab Orchard High School: Abigayle Stephens
• DuQuoin High School: Jakob Eaton
• Elverado High School: Aiden Caraker
• Herrin High School: Preston Myers
• Johnston City High School: Maci Johns
• Marion High School: Trevor Coloni
• Murphysboro High School: Katherine Johnson
• Trico High School: Ella Bernaix
• West Frankfort High School: Mihane Fejzuli
• Project Echo High School: Alora Beavers
Local students who received scholarships to attend Rend Lake College are:
• Benton High School: Jersey Smith
• Christopher High School: Olivia Williams
• Hamilton County High School: Wyatt Hamson
• Mt. Vernon High School: Nikia Leonard
• Pinckneyville High School: Carter Tripp
• Sesser-Valier High School: Gabe Gunter
• Thompsonville High School: Dani Summers
• Waltonville High School: Alexis Zemla
• Wayne City High School: Kelby Wood
• Webber Township High School: Rylee Breeze
• Woodlawn High School: Kaitlyn Repasky
• Zeigler-Royalton High School: Caidance O’Daniell
Local students who received scholarships to attend Shawnee Community College are:
• Anna-Jonesboro High School: Carmin Smith
• Cairo High School: Nevaeh Williams
• Century High School: Kyle Gentry
• Cobden High School: Drake Campbell
• Dongola High School: Hailey Wright
• Egyptian High School: Conner Smith
• Goreville High School: Zachary Grammer
• Joppa High School: Ava McNeill
• Massac County High School: Jordyn Cummins
• Meridian High School: MarTriana Barnett
• Shawnee High School: Rylie Wahaib
• Vienna High School: Kailen Williams
Local students who received scholarships to attend Southeastern Illinois College are:
• Carmi-White County High School: Jalyza Duckworth
• Carrier Mills Stonefort High School: Caleb Roski
• Eldorado High School: Greyson Conley
• Galatia High School: Clayton Anderson
• Gallatin County High School: Darrin Newton
• Hardin County High School: Calista Conley
• Harrisburg High School: Caleigh Whiting
• NCOE High School: Rianna Hickey
• Pope County High School: Ezekiel Narvasa
Scholarship recipients will also be honored at a special luncheon on Saturday, April 29 in TJ’s Diamond Club at Mtn Dew Park.