$4.2 million invested to build Career & Technical Center at John A. Logan College

(WSIL) -- John A. Logan College is receiving millions to support workforce development in southern Illinois.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $4.2 million grant to John A. Logan College to construct the John A. Logan College Career and Technical Center.
This investment will allow John A. Logan College to increase its capacity to train and certify students for jobs in in-demand industries in the region, including advanced manufacturing.
The EDA investment will be matched with $4.2 million in local funds and is expected to create 200 jobs, retain 25 jobs and generate $2.7 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.
“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting locally-developed strategies designed to create economic opportunity,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This project at John A. Logan College in Illinois will bolster local workforce development opportunities, including in the critical advanced manufacturing sector, that will build a stronger and more resilient regional economy.”
“In Illinois, we know that the best way to grow our economy is to invest in our people,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It’s why, from Rockford to Bloomington to Metro East, we’ve invested in training academies for cutting edge industries like electric vehicle manufacturing and aviation. And now, thanks to the Biden Administration’s leadership, we are increasing our capacity to train the next generation of workers with the construction of the John A. Logan College Career and Technical Center. I am grateful for the U.S. Department of Commerce’s investment, and look forward to my continued partnership with Secretary Raimondo to support Illinois workers and businesses in every corner of our state.”