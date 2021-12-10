Eat pancakes, support Shop with a Fireman

UNION COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Law enforcement in southern Illinois is known for spreading holiday cheer to kids, but a local fire department is getting in on the action too.
The Ware-Wolf Lake Fire Protection District is trying to sponsor nearly two dozen children for its annual "Shop with a Fireman" program where each child gets a $100 worth of presents.
To raise funds, the station is holding a pancake breakfast will all of the fixings including sausage, bacon juice, and fresh coffee to get the day started.
Larry Derossett, the Fire Chief, says buying gifts can be a struggle for some parents, so fire crews want to help ease that burden.
"We're trying to help the kids in the area who have no Christmas or very little for Christmas," he explains. "Families around here are very low-income, a lot of them. So we just step in and try to help out."
This program started seven years ago with just five kids and has expanded with each passing year. This holiday season, the goal is to have 23 participants.
As a Covid precaution, just like last year, teachers are giving the firefighters each child's shopping list. The firemen will then wrap the presents and delivered the gifts themselves.
Firefighter Jason Stegle has taken part in the program since it started and says it can be an emotional day to see the reaction from parents and children as they bring the gifts.
"The mother knew she didn't have any money that year for Christmas and it made her day completely," he calls. "That's about all it took from me. I think we might have gotten him a bike and something else, and that's all he got for Christmas."
Firefighters hope to return to in-person shopping next year. Until then, they invite the public to come the pancake fundraiser.
It's taking place on Saturday, December 11th from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. There's no set cost for each plate, instead it's all donation based.
4960 State Route 3 North
Wolf Lake, Illinois 62998
