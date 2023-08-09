Eastbound Interstate 24 opens back up after truck fire on the bridge over the Ohio River

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Traffic is back to normal on Interstate 24 following a truck fire near 6 A.M. on Wednesday August 9.
Eastbound traffic was restricted to one lane on the 1.2mm for 90 minutes after a truck pulling a camper suddenly caught fire. The trailer was then unhooked from the truck.
Metropolis, Concord and Paducah Fire Departments all assisted in dousing the fire and helping direct traffic. Authorities cleared the scene and opened traffic around 7 A.M.
Officials have yet to comment on any injuries.