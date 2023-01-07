East St. Louis man shot and killed; ISP open investigation

EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Police (ISP) have opened a homicide investigation into the murder of a 35-year-old man.
According to a press release from the ISP, the incident occurred on Saturday, January 7 at around 9:46 a.m. at the 7400 block of State Street in East St. Louis, IL, where a 35-year-old man from East St. Louis was shot and killed.
The ISP asks anyone who has information related to the incident to call the Crimestoppers hotline at 314-725-8477 or contact PSEG Agents at 618-343-5239. Witnesses may stay anonymous.