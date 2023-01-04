East Prairie under mandatory boil water order

EAST PRAIRIE, MO (WSIL) -- The City of East Prairie is currently under a mandatory boil water order until further notice.
The city administration and public works department states there was a problem at the water treatment facility on Tuesday. The issue has been identified and repairs are under way.
They also informed customers they do have bottled water available for pick up. Customers can pick up a 1/2 case (20 bottles) per East Prairie resident household. They may pick up the water at the police department.
We will update this as more information is available.