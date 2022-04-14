East Jackson Street in Carbondale to close next week

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- East Jackson Street in Carbondale will be closed next week.
The street will be closed from North Illinois Avenue to west of the CN Railroad crossing starting at 7 a.m. Monday, April 18. The road is expected to reopen on Friday, April 22.
Local traffic can utilize Jackson Street from the east to access businesses and the Town Square Pavilion parking lot.
The closure is necessary to allow the contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of the downtown streetscape project.
For more information, contact the City of Carbondale Engineering Division at (618) 457-3270.