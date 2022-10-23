Early morning Carbondale shooting leaves one dead

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday.
According to a press release from the Carbondale Police Department, on October 23 around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West College Street after several shots were fired in the area.
Police found an individual who sustained multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. The victim was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where the victim died from their wounds.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.
If you have any information related to the incident, call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. For an anonymous tip, call 618-549-2677 if you are located in the Carbondale area, and call 618-687-2677 if you are in the Murphysboro/Jackson County area.