Durbin, Grassley announce Judiciary Committee Hearing on Whistleblower disclosure of widespread security failures at Twitter

WASHINGTON (WSIL) – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today announced that at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a full Committee hearing to examine allegations of widespread security failures at Twitter. The hearing will feature testimony by Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, who will appear pursuant to a subpoena and whose recent disclosure alleges serious privacy and security failures by the company.
"Mr. Zatko's allegations of widespread security failures and foreign state actor interference at Twitter raise serious concerns. If these claims are accurate, they may show dangerous data privacy and security risks for Twitter users around the world," say Durbin and Grassley. "The Senate Judiciary Committee will investigate this issue further with a full Committee hearing this work period, and take further steps as needed to get to the bottom of these alarming allegations."