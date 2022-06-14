Durbin, Duckworth call Carterpillar's decision to leave Illinois 'disappointing'

DEERFIELD (WSIL) -- Caterpillar announced Tuesday that it will move its global headquarters from north suburban Deerfield, Illinois to Irving, Texas.
"We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth call the move a disappointment.
“Caterpillar’s surprise decision to move its headquarters from Illinois after nearly 100 years is extremely disappointing. While in terms of jobs impact for Illinois, this transition will only directly affect about 1.5 percent of Illinois’ 17,000 Caterpillar employees, we will do everything we can to encourage Caterpillar to not only preserve these jobs, but also follow through on its promise to continue hiring even more Illinoisans in the weeks and months to come, including meeting its 500 hire goal in Decatur and to grow the number of jobs in downstate Illinois.”
The company announced in 2017 that it would locate its global headquarters in Deerfield.
Caterpillar manufactures construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.