...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Durbin, Duckworth call Carterpillar's decision to leave Illinois 'disappointing'

Caterpillar

DEERFIELD (WSIL) -- Caterpillar announced Tuesday that it will move its global headquarters from north suburban Deerfield, Illinois to Irving, Texas.

"We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth call the move a disappointment. 

“Caterpillar’s surprise decision to move its headquarters from Illinois after nearly 100 years is extremely disappointing. While in terms of jobs impact for Illinois, this transition will only directly affect about 1.5 percent of Illinois’ 17,000 Caterpillar employees, we will do everything we can to encourage Caterpillar to not only preserve these jobs, but also follow through on its promise to continue hiring even more Illinoisans in the weeks and months to come, including meeting its 500 hire goal in Decatur and to grow the number of jobs in downstate Illinois.”

The company announced in 2017 that it would locate its global headquarters in Deerfield.

Caterpillar manufactures construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

