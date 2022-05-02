Duck race helps raise money for people undergoing cancer treatments

JOHNSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Thousands of ducks helped raise money for locals dealing with the financial hardship of cancer treatment.
More than 3,400 ducks were adopted. Organizers say that's a record number for the Heather Treat Memorial fundraiser.
Dozens were out at Tunnel Hill Community of Christ Church Sunday enjoying the sunshine and cheering on the ducks.
This year's race was dedicated to local children under-going treatments with each receiving 25 percent of the money raised.
"Five year old son has leukemia, he's been battling cancer for about two-and-half years now, he was diagnosed at age 3, so we've been, we've been on this journey for awhile, and it's definitely close to our hearts. It's emotionally overwhelming, honestly, the support that we've received over the last two-and-half years, it really means a lot to us." said Emily Richardson who is the parent of a boy who has Leukemia.
This was the 16th year for the fundraiser. It helped provide $340,000 to Johnson County cancer patients. If you would like to help, you can donate by clicking here.