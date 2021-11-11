Du Quoin Veterans Day parade participants thank vets for their service

DU QUOIN (WSIL)---Du Quoin holds their Veterans Day Parade every year with community members gathering together to honor those who have served.
Mark Moorefield served in the United States Army for 27 years. Now he works with fifth graders.
Seeing Thursday's parade made him think about how things have changed since his time in the service.
"Back then, you kind of hid it. But we stood out because you had short hair and nobody in the 70s had short hair, except military. We were spat on, we were name....yeah," said Moorefield.
Working with the young students, Moorefield said he likes how the attitude has shifted and is seen in young people today.
"I went in during Vietnam, there wasn't a lot of thank you's during that time frame. It's nice to see it now, and it's nice to see all the kids wanna participate and want to say thank you and they realize what veterans have done serving the country and bringing the things that we have and they take for granted the things that we have," said Moorefield.
And the students at Thursday's parade appreciated the lessons and wanted to do their part to thank veterans in their community.
"I think it's important because to serve the people that gave us freedom because they fought for us and lots of other things," said parade participant Makynleigh Patterson.
Moorefield said, it's important for the students to use Veterans Day as more than an opportunity to thank those for their service.
"Well it's nice as a veteran just to get the thank you but I think it's important to show these kids, model for them what it means to be part of a community, part of their country and what it means to serve your country," said Moorefield.