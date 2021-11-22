Du Quoin takes safety precautions for parade following Wisconsin tragedy

DU QUOIN (WSIL)---After a vehicle drove into a parade in Wisconsin killing 5 people and injuring dozens, the Du Quoin mayor said they are doing their best to keep this Saturday's parade safe.
That means taking several precautions.
The first ever Santa's holiday parade will take place along Main Street this Saturday.
Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi said the auxiliary streets will be blocked off, preventing external access to the parade.
Police officers will also be monitoring the route and attendees.
Alongi said the safety of those at the parade is still the priority.
"You can work hard to try to prevent those things as much as you can, it's just sometimes those things happen. We hope they don't happen in a small town. We're gonna do everything we can to provide a safe environment for everybody here," said Alongi.
Alongi also said the parade is meant to be enjoyed by everyone in the community, especially children, and he hopes there won't be any problems.
The parade will begin this Saturday at 6:30 and a blessing of the Nativity Scene and the Lighting of the Community Christmas Tree will take place at 6.
The parade will continue down main street.