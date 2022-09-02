Du Quoin State Fair to feature southern Illinois wine experience this weekend

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance announced that several Southern Illinois wine growers will be a special feature at the Du Quoin State Fair this weekend.
Kicking off September as Illinois Wine Month, several Southern Illinois wine growers will be featured at the Expo Building on the State Fairgrounds. Those include the Pour Vineyard in Red Bud, Lasata Wines in Lawrenceville, Fox Creek Vineyards in Olney, and Walker’s Bluff in Carterville.
The wineries’ schedule at the fair:
- Heartland Coca-Cola Expo Hall
- Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Experiencing Illinois wine doesn’t have to end after the fair this weekend. The IGGVA has launched a new app to give wine lovers the opportunity to discover and locate wineries throughout Illinois right from their smartphones.
The Illinois Wine App can help you find wineries around the state and provide all the information you need for a wine tasting tour of your own, including the ability to navigate to all of Illinois’ gold medal-winning wineries in the state. Wine drinkers can also easily navigate to one of Illinois’ seven wine trails through the new app. For more information and to download the new app, look for Illinois Wine in your app store or visit the IGGVA’s website.