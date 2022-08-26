Du Quoin State Fair Starting Tonight

WSIL (Du Quoin) -- Around this time every year, Du Quoin turns hundreds of acres of park into one of Southern Illinois largest attractions.
With all the classic fair fun of a carnival with rides, games and plenty of fried food, the State Fair is also excited about live music, livestock shows, free entertainment and something new as well.
Josh Gross, Fair Manager for Du Quoin, said "We also have what I like to call a 'walk through history' so in our exhibition hall, and we haven't publicized this too much until right now, is we requested pictures from people on social media, historians from Southern Illinois. And we were just inundated with a bunch of pictures."
Gross said they selected 200 of those photos, then blew them up into yard signs and they now hang from the rafters.
He continued, "It's a really neat throwback to early things that happened here when buildings were first constructed to when buildings burned down.. all the way up to pictures from last years fair with kids playing in bubbles."
With the fair getting underway and all the excitement for the events, both traditional and new, workers and vendors are busy putting on finishing touches before the expected 30 thousand fair goers come in tonight.
The fair manager then stated, "We'll get a number of people that come out to the parade, there's a number of people that come out to party at the private residents on the grounds and of course we have 38 Special playing the beer tent tonight which we think may be the biggest crowd that that beer tent has had in a long time."