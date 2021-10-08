Du Quoin State Fair attendance up 22%; Highest in 5 years

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Du Quoin State Fair saw a high number of people attend this year.
Over 150,000 people attended the Du Quoin State Fair this year, up 22.1% from 2019 attendance numbers of nearly 124,000 people. Along with overall attendance being up, grandstand shows saw their highest attendance numbers since 2012.
The eight performances drew a collective 20,780 people, with classic rock band REO Speedwagon leading the way selling over 4,000 tickets. The 2021 grandstand generated over $413,000 in revenue, highest in 20 years.
“My family and I look forward to the Du Quoin State Fair every year,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “It is an annual tradition that allows southern Illinois an opportunity showcase what makes our area so special.”
Overall revenue numbers are not final, but the 2021 Du Quoin State Fair is estimating an overall revenue of over $1.2 million, ranking sixth for total revenue in the last two decades.
The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair will run August 26- September 5.
“This year’s Du Quoin State Fair marked not only a successful return to the fairgrounds but a return to treasured traditions, community competition, and family fun,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With record attendance and one of the most successful grandstands in years, it is clear that the Du Quoin State Fair will continue to be an economic engine for the region for years to come. Best of all the Department of Agriculture and the organizers of this year’s fair were able to welcome us back safely – making sure the health and safety of fairgoers came first as we enjoyed all the fair has to offer.”