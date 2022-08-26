Du Quoin shuts out Chester 26-0

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- The Du Quoin Indians shut out the Chester Yellowjackets 26-0.
The Indians have now beat the Yellowjackets in two consecutive season openers.
Triston Webb has a great return in the first quarter where he turns the corner, sprints down the sideline, and takes it inside the 20.
A couple plays later, Cameron Ford takes the direct snap for the first touchdown of the night. Indians lead 7-0 early in the first quarter.
On the Yellowjackets first play of the game, Chester's quarterback could not grab the high snap. He fumbles the ball, and Du Quoin's Gavin Morgan falls on it. Indians got the ball back, and the team would take full advantage of the turnover.
Ford would be the one who scores after the fumble, as he turns a sure-fire loss of yards into a 20-yeard touchdown run. The Indians hold a commanding 14-0 lead.
That lead would hold firm for the remainder of the game, as the Indians shut out the Yellowjackets 26-0.