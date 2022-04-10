Du Quoin school chooses new bus contractor after protests

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- Du Quoin District 300 BOE chooses First Student as its transportation provider after a lengthy emergency meeting Sunday.
The final decision was reported by the Du Quoin Weekly Facebook page, where they detailed the meeting in a post. The decision was made final after a 5-2 vote, and Superintendent Matt Hickam claims that school will be in session for the district "no matter what".
This resolution came about after bus drivers refused to go about their duties in protest of the Du Quoin school's former bus contractor, Durham Bus Services. The drivers stated that they had concerns with aging buses, unreliable parts, and constant repairs that were overlooked by Durham.
