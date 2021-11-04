You are the owner of this article.
Du Quoin hosting inaugural Santa's Holiday Parade and tree lighting

By Kenzie Dillow

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The City of Du Quoin has announced a partnership with the Du Quoin Chamber of Commerce to hose the first ever Santa's Holiday Parade. 

The city will also be lighting the community Christmas tree, along with the blessing of the nativity scene on Main Street, Saturday November 27. 

During the day, Small Business Saturday will be used to promote local businesses until 4 p.m. 

The tree lighting and nativity blessing will take place at 6 p.m. and the parade will begin around 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to be a part of the parade, call City Hall at 618-542-3841 to sign-up. All Parade Participants must have a Holiday Flare, example, Floats, Cars, Trucks and Individuals walking in the parade. Lights are encouraged but not mandated.

Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. inside the Banterra Parking lot and the Corner of Main and Hickory. Someone will be there to guide you. All Participants must be signed-up by Tuesday at Noon on November 23rd. You may hand out Candy along the Parade Route. Santa will arrive during the Parade.

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

