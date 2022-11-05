Drying up this afternoon -- strong gusts continue

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're seeing a much different pattern this weekend thanks to a front that moved through earlier today. Temperatures are a bit cooler and clouds are still lingering from this mornings system.
While the winds have calmed down compared to a few hours ago, we're still seeing gusts in the 20 to 30 range. Showers have moved well off to the east so rain chances have diminished for this evening.
Sunshine will begin to peek through the clouds but temperatures will only climb into the lower 60s, close to our average high but it's roughly a 20 degree difference from yesterday.
Tomorrow temperatures rebound back into unseasonably warm in the low 70s. Overall a fairly quiet week expected with rain not returning into the forecast until Friday. We're continuing to track a significant cool down for next weekend.
Reminder: Set your clocks back tonight, Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. It's also a good time to replace batteries in smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and NOAA weather radios.