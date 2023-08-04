Drying out this evening, tracking rain and storm chances this weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- We have had an extremely soggy and even devastating past 48 hours for some. Southern Missouri, Western Tennessee and Western Kentucky received between 7 to 12 inches of rain. Currently skies are clearing for some with sunshine helping dry some of us up.
Highs this evening will climb into the mid to upper 80s, with heat indices running a few degrees warmer. The chance for some isolated showers begin again around 10 PM, turning more scattered to midnight. Then tapering off in the early morning hours.
While this weekends temperatures don't look too bad, heat indices will make it very uncomfortable feeling more like the triple digits. Sunday continues to be the day to watch in terms of severe weather chances.
The Storm Prediction Center has already put out a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for most of the region, with our western counties seeing a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk. The largest concern continues to be strong winds and large hail.
Monday and Tuesday are trending to be really nice with low 80s and comfortable dewpoints.