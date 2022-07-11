Dry with seasonable temperatures this week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There's abundant sunshine this afternoon with temperatures running near 90 degrees. The quiet weather will continue into the evening.
A front will begin to move through the region overnight, increasing cloud cover. As the boundary passes through there's a very small chance for an isolated shower Tuesday. However, most of us will stay dry.
The entire week looks quiet and dry. High temperatures will run near average each day, topping out in the upper 80s. Enjoy it. Another heat wave is likely to return next week.