Dry tonight, but rain chances return for tomorrow

After the storms moved out of the region this morning, things have cleared, with mostly sunny skies being observed over much of the region.
Things should remain dry for tonight, although a stray shower is possible over southeastern Illinois. However, anything that does develop should remain well below severe limits and be over quickly.
Tomorrow, temperatures should be warming in to the mid to upper 80s.Skies tomorrow should be mostly cloudy, though a few breaks are possible.
In addition to the cloudy skies, we are tracking two rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The first round of showers and thunderstorms will move through the region from west to east in the morning and should be done by late morning to early afternoon. The next round of showers and storms should develop in the late afternoon and move though late Sunday night and into Monday morning.
The storm prediction center has outlined all southern Illinois, southeastern Missouri, and western Kentucky ins a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts, hail, and a brief weak tornado or two. The strength of the second round of storms will depend on how fast the first round of showers and storms exit the region.
Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking a drop in temperatures and in humidity after the cold front passes to the south. Highs could be in the mid 70s on Tuesday and only in the low 80s for the majority of next week.