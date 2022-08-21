 Skip to main content
Dry conditions have returned, along with cooler & less humid air

WSIL (Carterville) -- Now that the cold front has made it through the region, the rain is about done with us. All that's left now is cloudy skies, lower humidity and cooler temperatures! Highs today will hit the low 80s. 

This may be the last time we see clouds for a while. Overnight conditions will clear and temperatures will drop into the mid 60s. Take caution early tomorrow as patchy fog is expected from 3 to 7 AM.

Overall, the work week looks great with cooler temperatures expected until midweek but even then, we're still only in the mid to upper 80s. You can leave the umbrella inside since rain isn't expected this week.

