Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONTINUES...

No appreciable rain chances are forecast until early next week, so
moderate to severe drought conditions will continue to worsen.
Strengthening winds will offer increasingly breezy and at times
gusty conditions, which will offset an expected slight uptick in
overall relative humidity. This combination offers to keep a
heightened fire danger for the region through the weekend.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would grow quickly in this environment.

Dry and windy pattern continues through the weekend, chance of showers return next week

WSIL (Carterville) -- A much warmer day across the region with temperatures into the mid 70s this afternoon. Similar to earlier this week, lots of sunshine and gusty conditions are expected again. 

fire

While there isn't a red flag warning today, there are still burn bans in many places across the region because vegetation is still so dry and it's very gusty.  Make sure to check with local lists before any fall activities like a campfire or bonfire. 

temps highs

We'll be well above average for the next few days with highs into the low 80s. Gusty and dry conditions will also continue through the weekend, even with the higher humidity, so continue to take caution with any burning and check local bans. 

showers

A potent storm system will track into the Central U.S. by Tuesday. Rain is likely along with a few thunderstorms.

