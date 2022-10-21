Dry and windy pattern continues through the weekend, chance of showers return next week

WSIL (Carterville) -- A much warmer day across the region with temperatures into the mid 70s this afternoon. Similar to earlier this week, lots of sunshine and gusty conditions are expected again.
While there isn't a red flag warning today, there are still burn bans in many places across the region because vegetation is still so dry and it's very gusty. Make sure to check with local lists before any fall activities like a campfire or bonfire.
We'll be well above average for the next few days with highs into the low 80s. Gusty and dry conditions will also continue through the weekend, even with the higher humidity, so continue to take caution with any burning and check local bans.
A potent storm system will track into the Central U.S. by Tuesday. Rain is likely along with a few thunderstorms.