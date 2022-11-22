Dry and warm Wednesday, rain returns on Thanksgiving

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another beautiful day across the region. There has been plenty of sunshine accompanied by warm temperatures. Temperatures have climbed back into the upper 50s this afternoon.
The nice weather will stick around for one more day, before our next rain chances arrives. Clouds will increase throughout the day Wednesday, but the region will stay dry and warm. Afternoon high temperatures will climb back above average, near 60 degrees. It'll will be a great travel day, and a great day to run last minute errands ahead of the holiday.
Our next storm system will bring the chance for rain back by Thanksgiving, primarily during the afternoon and evening. You may want to grab an umbrella as you head out the door. A few scattered showers could also linger into early Friday morning. However, Friday should begin to dry out by the afternoon.
More widespread and potentially some heavy rain is expected to move back in Saturday. This could be a nuisance if you're traveling. Those showers will then linger into early Sunday before clearing out.