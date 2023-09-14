Dry and warm weather sticking around

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another brisk start to the morning but it's still feeling refreshing. Lows may hit the upper 40s for a few so dressing in layers is a smart decision for this morning.
Highs this afternoon almost a 'cut and paste' of yesterday. Climbing back into the upper 70s with a few spots hitting 80. Lots of sunshine will be around again making it the perfect day to spend outdoors!
Fall-like trend is continuing for a few more days and into the weekend. As we head into the next work week, we begin to see warmer temperatures return. We'll be in the mid 80s with dry conditions still continuing.