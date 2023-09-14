 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dry and warm weather sticking around

  • 0
4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another brisk start to the morning but it's still feeling refreshing. Lows may hit the upper 40s for a few so dressing in layers is a smart decision for this morning. 

afternoon

Highs this afternoon almost a 'cut and paste' of yesterday. Climbing back into the upper 70s with a few spots hitting 80. Lots of sunshine will be around again making it the perfect day to spend outdoors! 

temps rc

Fall-like trend is continuing for a few more days and into the weekend. As we head into the next work week, we begin to see warmer temperatures return. We'll be in the mid 80s with dry conditions still continuing. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you