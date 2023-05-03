Dry and warm Thursday, rain returns Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We saw plenty of sunshine today, with below average temperatures. Temperatures have climbed back into the mid to upper 60s, with calm winds. Clear skies and cool temperatures will stick around overnight.
Thursday will bring a few changes, likely making it the pick day of the week. Winds shift back out of the southwest, warming highs back up near average, into the low 70s. Clouds are expected to increase throughout the day but the widespread rain should hold off until the overnight hours.
Our next storm system will work its way into the region late Thursday night and into early Friday. This will bring back widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not anticipated but it will be a soggy end to the week. The rain and clouds will also drop highs back into the mid 60s.
By the weekend it'll start to feel a bit more like summer. High temperatures will climb into the 70s Saturday and 80s by Sunday. Isolated showers will be possible through the weekend, but not everyone will see rain and there should be plenty of dry time. No need to cancel any outdoor plans.