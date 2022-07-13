Dry and seasonable weather continues Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) --It was another fairly nice day across the region. Temperatures are running in the upper 80s and low 90s, giving us a break from the oppressive heat.
A few fair weather clouds have developed this afternoon but mostly clear skies are expected overnight. Low temperatures will be mild again, dipping into the mid 60s.
Thursday will bring more sunshine with temperatures in the low 90s. Similar conditions are also expected Friday.
Overall, the forecast is still pretty dry. An isolated storm or two will be possible by Friday afternoon but most will stay dry. Our next decent chance of rain is still a few days away, Sunday.
Enjoy the seasonable temperatures this week, by next week the heat will crank back up.