Dry and mild conditions expected before the heat returns

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--
Today, we are tracking beautiful weather conditions for the entire region. Highs today will be in the low 80s. The entire region will also have low dew point temperatures, which will decrease humidity values and make the air feel much drier than it has been.
We are also tracking abundant sunshine for today with mostly sunny skies across the region. No rainfall is expected today.
Tomorrow will have slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 80s. A few isolated spots in southeastern Missouri and Kentucky could reach the upper 80s, but tomorrow should be very similar to today weather wise.
There is a chance of a very isolated storm tomorrow afternoon as the dew points and humidity increase slightly tomorrow afternoon. But, most of the region will be staying dry tomorrow
Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking very warm conditions. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s, and into the mid 90s by Wednesday. At this time, highs in the mid 90s can be expected through the end of the week.
We are also tracking the potential for rain and storms on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Otherwise, most days next week will have an isolated storm chance.