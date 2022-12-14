Dry and cooler Thursday, big cool down on the way

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's a very soggy afternoon, with our second round of widespread rain moving through the region. No severe weather is expected showers and a few pockets of heavy rain will continue into the evening. The rain should begin to taper off around 11 PM - Midnight, until then keep an umbrella nearby. On average an additional half inch to an inch of rain is expected.
Drier and cooler air will begin to settle in by Thursday. Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around to start our day. More clouds will begin to move in by the afternoon, highs running closer to average. Highs will top out in the mid 40s. By the evening an isolated shower or flurry can't be ruled out in our eastern counties. However, most will stay dry.
Much colder air will be around this weekend, but we should also see some sunshine!