Dry and breezy Thursday ahead, outdoor burning is not recommended

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The region finally received some much need rainfall today. Overall rain totals were light, staying under half an inch. A few showers still linger in western Kentucky this afternoon but will move out by the evening.
Behind the cold front temperatures will dip into the 40s, early Thursday morning. The afternoon will be sunny, cool and breezy. High temperatures will top out below average, in the upper 60s.
Despite today's rain, the fire risk will remain high both Thursday and Friday. Very dry air will settle into region with gusty winds. Wind gusts will near 25-30 mph each day. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.