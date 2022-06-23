Drug trafficking leader sentenced to 30 years for trafficking cocaine into Missouri, Illinois

(WSIL) -- The leader of a Houston-based cocaine trafficking operation has been sentenced in Illinois to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
On Tuesday, Samuel Ruben Caraway, 46, was sentenced for his role in a trafficking conspiracy that resulted in the seizure of $1.2 million dollars in cash, $72,000 in jewelry and several kilos of cocaine.
Caraway was captured in Texas in July 2021, after being a fugitive for more than three and a half years.
An indictment filed on January 4, 2018, charged that Caraway was the leader of a Houston-based group responsible for distributing more than $4 million dollars’ worth of cocaine throughout Texas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Georgia.
All the other defendants previously pleaded guilty, and Caraway was the last member of the group to be sentenced.