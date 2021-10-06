Drug Take Back Day returns to Harrisburg, continues in Marion

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WSIL) -- Dozens of residents dropped off unused or unwanted prescriptions at a Drug Take Back Day event in Harrisburg.
Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-IL 118th Dist.) was at the event on Walnut Street across from the city's First Presbyterian Church around noon Wednesday.
Windhorst and Harrisburg Police Chief Michael Riden were collecting prescription drugs from residents who could drop them off anonymously.
Windhorst says the event began in 2018 and has collected hundreds of pounds of unused prescription drugs. Windhorst added that one collection makes a big difference in the community.
"The safe disposal of prescription drugs will help reduce misuse of prescription drugs as well as hopefully fight addiction," Windhorst said. "It's good for the environment and makes sure that those chemicals don't go into our water supply."
Those who missed Drug Take Back Day in Harrisburg can attend another one in Marion. It starts at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Marion Police Department and goes until noon.