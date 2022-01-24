Drivers services requiring appointments expanding in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that throughout the next two months, additional Illinois Driver Services facilities will require appointments for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards.
Vehicle services, such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title, do not require an appointment.
This expansion includes the drivers services facility at 1905 Rendleman Street in Marion. That facility will start requiring appointments for those services on Tuesday, January 25.
The Marion facility will have the same standardized days and hours of operation: Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Customers and employees are required to wear masks. Customers are encouraged to bring their own masks. Customers may visit ilsos.gov to schedule an appointment. New appointment slots will be available each day at ilsos.gov.
As a reminder, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits expiring on or after Nov. 1, 2021, have been extended until Jan. 31, 2022.