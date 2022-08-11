Driver injured, owner flown after vehicle drives through beauty salon in Vienna

VIENNA (WSIL) -- Two people were injured when a vehicle drove through a Vienna business Thursday morning.
Vienna Chief Jim Miller said they responded to a vehicle inside Barb's Beauty Shop. They determined an elderly woman hit a parked vehicle and when she attempted to move, she drove through the entire salon, hitting the owner Barb Jeffress.
The driver, 84-year-old Pauline Edwards, then exited the salon and hit a parked truck before coming to a rest outside the Mexican restaurant.
Jeffress was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for serious injuries. Edwards was taken to Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis.