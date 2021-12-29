You are the owner of this article.
Drive-thru benefit planned for Wayne County Deputy's family

deputy Sean Riley, Wayne County
(WSIL) -- A drive-thru benefit will be held for the family of a fallen Wayne County deputy. 

The Bedford Township Fire Department will be holding a drive-thru meal benefitting the Deputy Sean Riley family. 

Riley was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday morning. 

The meal will be at 303 Railroad Street, Cisne, Illinois starting at 11 a.m. on January 8, 2022. It will include smoked pork chops, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll, dessert and bottled water. 

Everything is by donation and will be given to the Riley family. 

