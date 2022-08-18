Drive through the Shawnee Forest and help a local hospital

HARRISBURG, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Harrisburg Medical Center Foundation is thinking outside the box when it comes to fundraising efforts, and is inviting the public to hit the road for a day.
The group is holding it's first-ever benefit poker run with jeeps, trucks, motorcycles and cars all invited.
The event will start in Harrisburg at the Bull Dog Center and wind its way through the Shawnee National Forest with several stops along the way.
One of those includes the Chocolate Factory in Golconda where gourmet sweet treats are available.
This is a family, friendly event so everyone can enjoy the day together.
Donald Huston, the SIH Vice President and Administrator at Harrisburg Medical Center, plans to be there in his sling shot. He says locals coming out to events like this means everything.
"We wouldn't exists without community support, so community support is critical," Hutson explains. "The community has turned out over the years in a number of ways to support their local hospital. We appreciate that so much."
The day will end at Southern Illinois Axe and Ale where there will be bands, raffles, door prizes, a LIVE Auction, and the poker hands.
Jennifer Vinyard, a foundation board member and organizer of the event, says proceeds will go to the Patient Care Assistance Program.
"We're so blessed in this community to have the services that we do," she adds. "Being a small, rural hospital for many years people thought you had to go away for care, and that's not true."
The event is taking place on Saturday, August 27th. Registration will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Or you can pre-register online by clicking here.