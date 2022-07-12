Dozens participate in Franklin County 4H Fair

FRANKLIN CO. IL (WSIL) -- The Franklin County 4-H Fair is into its final few days.
4-H students are participating in various events including horse, dog, cat and goat shows, STEM events and shooting competitions.
About 180 young people are taking part in the week-long event.
Organizer Cindy Bauman says, its important for them to participate in 4H, because it teaches them leadership and communication skills.
"I think the biggest thing for me is the life skills. They're learning how to survive in life. How they can manage on their own, get along with others." said Bauman.
"It's taught me leadership skills, it's allowed me to build my communication and creates a lot of life skills that are important beyond just farming. There's more to 4-H than just farming. You learn the life skills that you need." said Seth Clark.
The Franklin County 4-H Fair ends Wednesday.