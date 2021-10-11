Dozens of pets adopted at Empty the Shelters event

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL)---Dozens of pets are settling into their furever homes.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri had 75 pets find homes during their Empty the Shelters event.
Shelter employees said it was amazing to watch so many families take home a new furry friend.
"It's such a soul-warming event to be a part of for 6 days to see people coming from all over to adopt shelter pets because they're choosing to help us out and open up their home to a pet that's lost theirs or never had a home to start their life in," said Zach Boerboom, the Shelter Operations Coordinator at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
While many pets found homes, the shelter still has about 100 pets waiting to be adopted.