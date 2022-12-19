Dozens of families and children get help from Angel Tree program

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- It's the season of giving and one organization held a day to distribute items and toys for families in need.
The Salvation Army of Southern Illinois held its annual Angel Tree distribution Monday at TCT Ministries on Route 37 just north of Marion.
This year, the group placed a tree at Marion Walmart and another at The Hub where it was decorated with tags that contain the names of local children. Businesses or people can take those tags and shop for that child.
The program's coordinator, Sarah Wilburn says they're helping 50 more families this year. Wilburn says it's her favorite event of the year because it showcases the community's kindness.
"We never have any trouble raising what we need. The community is always excited to participate in the program," Wilburn said. "We always have what we need to provide Christmas for our kiddos."
Each family gets a trash bag filled with anything but. Each bag is numbered and are filled with clothes, toys and any other necessities the family needs. This year Angel Tree heled more than 110 households and 250 children.