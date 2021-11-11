You are the owner of this article.
...Gusty South and Southwest Winds up to 35 mph expected across
the Quad State this Morning...

Occasional gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible this morning
along and behind the main band of rain moving across the Quad
State region this morning.

The highest wind gusts will move across southeast Missouri and
southwest Illinois through 6 AM, working through southeast
Illinois and the Purchase area of west Kentucky through 9 AM.

The strongest winds, near 35 mph or higher, will likely occur
between 9 am and Noon over southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile
region of west Kentucky.

These winds may toss around loose objects left outdoors and break
off small tree limbs. If any of the tree limbs fall on power
lines, a brief interruption of power may occur.

Dozens of cadets honor those who served before them

  Updated
  • 0
siu changing guard
By Brooke Schlyer

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- This Veterans Day marks 40 years that the Southern Illinois University Carbondale ROTC program has put on a Veterans Day vigil. 

It honors vets who attend the university and those all across the country, who sacrificed for the greater good. 
 
It was a dark and rainy start to the event, which started at 6:30 in the morning, with cadets dressed in their formal uniforms. They stood at attention in front of the old flagpole, changing guard every 15 minutes. 
 
One of those cadets is a local from Carterville named Ben Konvalinka. He signed up to be a part of the ROTC Air Force to be a part of something bigger than himself.
 
"To get a bigger reach around, to help people." He explains. "Develop nations and other people. Or people here in the United States. Everyone who needs help."
 
He's not the only one who has a love for his country and is proud to serve. Addison Reynolds, is a member of ROTC Army, and is a pre-med senior. 
 
She believes female veterans have paved the way for her to have many opportunities in her future. 
 
"Veterans Day is important to me to preserve the legacy of those that served before me," she says. "Especially females and for myself being a role model for others who are interested in service."
 
Because of the wet weather, the wreath-laying ceremony is moved into Davies Hall. That's where guest speakers like Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry will give remarks. 
 
This year the ceremony goes to sundown instead of being 24-hours, but the meaning behind it remains the same. 
 

