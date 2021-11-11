Dozens of cadets honor those who served before them

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- This Veterans Day marks 40 years that the Southern Illinois University Carbondale ROTC program has put on a Veterans Day vigil.
It honors vets who attend the university and those all across the country, who sacrificed for the greater good.
It was a dark and rainy start to the event, which started at 6:30 in the morning, with cadets dressed in their formal uniforms. They stood at attention in front of the old flagpole, changing guard every 15 minutes.
One of those cadets is a local from Carterville named Ben Konvalinka. He signed up to be a part of the ROTC Air Force to be a part of something bigger than himself.
"To get a bigger reach around, to help people." He explains. "Develop nations and other people. Or people here in the United States. Everyone who needs help."
He's not the only one who has a love for his country and is proud to serve. Addison Reynolds, is a member of ROTC Army, and is a pre-med senior.
She believes female veterans have paved the way for her to have many opportunities in her future.
"Veterans Day is important to me to preserve the legacy of those that served before me," she says. "Especially females and for myself being a role model for others who are interested in service."
Because of the wet weather, the wreath-laying ceremony is moved into Davies Hall. That's where guest speakers like Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry will give remarks.
This year the ceremony goes to sundown instead of being 24-hours, but the meaning behind it remains the same.