...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a
heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday on
area lakes and waterways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

If you plan to be out on the water today, wear a lifejacket.

&&

Dozens gather to remember 1982 Marion Tornado

  • Updated
(WSIL) -- 40 years ago a deadly EF4 Tornado touched down for 17 miles through Williamson County.

10 people died, 181 were hurt and almost a thousand residents lost their homes.

Sunday a ceremony took place in Marion to remember those impacted.

The names of those killed were read as the clock-tower rang out.

Several dozen were in attendance for the event.

Mayor Mike Absher and Shawnee Apartments developer Tom Logan placed a wreath at the Tornado Monument.

Logan also spoke saying our nation needs the spirit that Marion had after the storm.

"After that tornado hit, the people forgot all their differences, and we came together and took care of each other, and we did what was right, and we became our brothers and sisters." said Tom Logan, Speaker with Shawnee Apartments Developer.

The Shawnee Apartments were destroyed killing seven of the ten lost that day.

Before the memorial people gathered at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center for a display of artifacts and historical documents covering the Tornado.

