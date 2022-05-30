Dozens gather to remember 1982 Marion Tornado

(WSIL) -- 40 years ago a deadly EF4 Tornado touched down for 17 miles through Williamson County.
10 people died, 181 were hurt and almost a thousand residents lost their homes.
Sunday a ceremony took place in Marion to remember those impacted.
The names of those killed were read as the clock-tower rang out.
Several dozen were in attendance for the event.
Mayor Mike Absher and Shawnee Apartments developer Tom Logan placed a wreath at the Tornado Monument.
Logan also spoke saying our nation needs the spirit that Marion had after the storm.
"After that tornado hit, the people forgot all their differences, and we came together and took care of each other, and we did what was right, and we became our brothers and sisters." said Tom Logan, Speaker with Shawnee Apartments Developer.
The Shawnee Apartments were destroyed killing seven of the ten lost that day.
Before the memorial people gathered at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center for a display of artifacts and historical documents covering the Tornado.