Dozens gather for HerrinFesta Italiana car show

(WSIL) -- Sunday it was all about the cars at HerrinFesta Italiana.
Muscle cars of all colors, flashy sportscars and even a old-school police cruiser were all part of the fun at Herrin Park.
Concessions were served all day and trophies were handed out in the afternoon.
David Dannenmueller, General Manager of Chris Auffenberg Dealership says we all need to take time and remember what this holiday weekend is all about.
"Memorial Day is a special occasion and we need to remember our lost loved one. I lost dear friend of mine's son just two weeks ago. We just remember this day and keep it special for years to come." said Dannenmueller.
This year.. the car show is in memory of Chris Gaugh.
He was the former General Manager at Auffenberg and a car enthusiast.