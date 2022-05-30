 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a
heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday on
area lakes and waterways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

If you plan to be out on the water today, wear a lifejacket.

Dozens gather for HerrinFesta Italiana car show

(WSIL) -- Sunday it was all about the cars at HerrinFesta Italiana. 

Muscle cars of all colors, flashy sportscars and even a old-school police cruiser were all part of the fun at Herrin Park. 

Concessions were served all day and trophies were handed out in the afternoon. 

David Dannenmueller, General Manager of Chris Auffenberg Dealership says we all need to take time and remember what this holiday weekend is all about.

"Memorial Day is a special occasion and we need to remember our lost loved one. I lost dear friend of mine's son just two weeks ago. We just remember this day and keep it special for years to come." said Dannenmueller. 

This year.. the car show is in memory of Chris Gaugh.

He was the former General Manager at Auffenberg and a car enthusiast.

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

