...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half
of an inch likely from southeast Missouri into far west
Kentucky, and near or slightly less than one quarter of an
inch the rest of southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of
southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet
accumulations across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of
western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of
Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation
should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of
the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and
transition the precipitation over to all rain, except for
those areas from the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Dow falls more than 460 points as Russia-Ukraine worries sink sentiment

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell on February 22 in New York.

 Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Wall Street's attempt for a Wednesday rally failed, with stocks closing broadly lower on continued worries about the likelihood of an imminent invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Dow closed down more than 464 points, or 1.4%, after opening the session higher.

It was a broad-based slide, with 28 of the Dow's 30 stocks finishing in negative territory. Only oil giant Chevron and Johnson & Johnson ended the day in green. Energy was the sole market sector to finish with a gain.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 1.8% and 2.6%, respectively. The Dow and Nasdaq posted their fifth straight day of losses, while the S&P 500 has fallen the past four trading sessions.

The S&P 500 is now about 12% below its all-time high. That puts the index into correction territory — more than 10% below the recent peak. The Nasdaq is moving closer to bear market status, a 20% pullback from a high. The tech-heavy index is now 19% below its record levels.

Investors are worried about the possibility that oil prices could spike even higher if there is a long, drawn-out conflict in Ukraine. The United States and Europe have already responded with sanctions against Russia that could damage the global economy.

Fears of cyber warfare by Russia may be rattling investor confidence as well.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

