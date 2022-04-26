Dow falls 800 points on recession fears

Weather Alert

...Few Pockets of Frost Early Wednesday Morning... Low temperatures early Wednesday morning will be primarily in the upper 30s across southwest Kentucky, southeast Missouri, and southwest Illinois. There may be a few pockets of frost early Wednesday morning, mainly in the sheltered valleys of the Ozark foothills of southeast Missouri and Shawnee hills of far southern Illinois. The highest chances of frost are across southwest Indiana, southeast Illinois, and northwest Kentucky, where a Frost Advisory is in effect.