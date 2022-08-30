DOT approves Contour Airlines as provider for Paducah's Barkley Regional Airport

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Tuesday the U.S. Department of Transportation approved the bid for Contour Airlines to serve as Barkley Regional Airport's new air provider.
Contour plans to offer 12 round-trip flights a week to Charlotte, NC (CLT) in a 3-year contract.
According to the Order Selecting Air Carrier from the DOT, the transition to Contour Airlines is set for December 6, 2022.
Contour Airlines has an interline agreement with American Airlines, allowing connections out of CLT to over 130 global destinations.
Fares from Contour are expected to be an average of $65 one way from Paducah to Charlotte, with connecting fares beyond Charlotte added to that.
Other customer service perks are a free first checked bag with Contour flights and occasional Super Saver Fares as low as $19 each way.
"We are excited to welcome Contour Airlines to Barkley and look forward to a strong partnership with them," said Dennis Rouleau, Executive Director of the Barkley Regional Airport. "Not only does Contour offer a great passenger experience, but the flights to Charlotte will help our passengers from across the region reach their most desired destinations according to our catchment study, with improved connecting service to the northeast and southern destinations. Our airport is growing, and this is an inspiring time as we make great progress on our new terminal opening in the Spring of 2023."
SkyWest will maintain service at Barkley until the transition to Contour is complete.
The switch to Contour was recommended in June 2022.
SkyWest notified Barkley Regional they would be terminating their service earlier this year. The airline carrier also announced they would end service to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is still awaiting approval by the DOT.